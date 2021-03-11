*The Following is press release from MSU Athletics
BOISE, Idaho – Montana State used a 9-0 run in the first half to create some separation and played lock down defense for all 40 minutes en route to a 71-63 victory over Idaho State on Thursday, March 11, in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals. The Bobcats advance to face top-seed Southern Utah at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals in Idaho Central Arena, MSU's first appearance in the round since 2009.
The Bengals (13-11) forced the Bobcats into three turnovers in the opening few minutes of the contest and jumped out to 17-10 edge seven minutes into the first half. Montana State fought through its tough start, going on a 13-1 run that lasted over five minutes to take a 23-18 advantage.
Both teams eventually traded leads until the three-minute mark of the half. Two free throws by Idaho State's Gedeon Buzangu were the Bengals' final points they'd score before the break.
Xavier Bishop converted on two free throws, Kellen Tynes went on a personal five-point scoring run capped by an and-one opportunity, then Amin Adamu made two free throws to put the 'Cats up 37-29 at halftime following a Montana State 9-0 run.
The Bobcats went up by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Bengals stayed in striking distance. Idaho State cut the deficit to three after a three-point play for Tarik Cool with just over 10 minutes remaining.
MSU responded with a five-point scoring spree as Tynes connected on a jumper and Jubrile Belo was fouled on a dunk and completed a three-point play to put the Bobcats back up by eight. The closest Idaho State would get again was a five-point margin with seven minutes to go. MSU was able to hold off any Bengal comeback by going 15-for-20 from the free throw line during the remainder of the contest.
"I thought it was a tremendously competitive game for 40 minutes," Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "It was the first time in a 4-6 week span where we played every possession like it was our last. Even the shots that they made, we contested. Our guys were playing hard, we were flying around, we were competing.
"We talk a lot about that there's a difference between competing and playing hard. I thought we really competed tonight for 40 minutes. I'm proud of my guys for fighting through a lot of things and gutting out the win."
Montana State held Idaho State to 31% from the field which was a low by a Bobcat opponent this season. The 'Cats also kept the Bengals to a 3-for-19 (15.8%) clip from long range.
While the Bobcats struggled from long range making just one of nine attempts, MSU finished 41.3% from the field. MSU also turned the ball over 15 times but out-rebounded Idaho State 39-30. The 'Cats finished the contest 32-for-40 (80%) from the charity stripe which was one off their season high for free throws made.
Bishop led the Bobcats with 22 points and three assists. He closed out the contest by making all 11 of his free throw attempts which tied a single-game program record for free throw percentage.
Belo (19) and Adamu (10) joined Bishop in double figures. Abdul Mohamed contributed with a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Tynes had seven points, three rebounds and two steals while Borja Fernandez scored four points and corralled six boards for the Bobcats off the bench.
Idaho State had three double-digit scorers in Cool (18), Brayden Parker (12) and Austin Smellie (11)
Montana State improved to 12-9 overall with the victory and advances to Friday's semifinal game. The Bobcats are slated to face the Big Sky regular season champion Thunderbirds.
"It's going to take another 40 minutes competing," Sprinkle said of MSU's upcoming contest. "You can't take any plays off, we can't have live ball turnovers against Southern Utah. They're tremendous in transition. They can really get hot and go on a 10-0 run if you turn the ball over. We have to be really efficient offensively and we got to do what we did tonight on the boards.
"We were plus-nine against a great rebounding team (in Idaho State). We're going to need efforts like tonight. We got to have guys make special plays. We have to be in attack mode and be just as aggressive as they are."
Friday's semifinal appearance will be just the second for the Bobcats in the previous 15 seasons. Since Sprinkle joined the Montana State program as a student-athlete in 1995-96, The Bobcats are 9-18 at the Big Sky tournament in that time. Montana State won five games when he was a player and picked up its first postseason victory with Sprinkle as head coach. Six of the Bobcats' nine tournament wins over the past quarter century have come with Sprinkle as a member of the program.
The semifinal will be streamed on channel 1050 of the Pluto TV app. All Bobcat basketball games are available to listen to as part of the Bobcat Sports Radio Network and air locally on KMMS 1450 AM.