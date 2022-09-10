Montana State set the tone early Saturday afternoon against Morehead State, scoring touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions of the game to take a 21-0 lead.
The Bobcats stretched that advantage to 28-0 on the final play of the opening quarter, when freshman Taco Dowler returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.
Cats quarterback Tommy Mellott kept the points coming on their first possession of the second quarter, completing a pass to Derryk Snell for a 9-yard TD to make it a 35-0 game.
The Eagles would get on the board midway through the second quarter on a successful 40-yard field goal from Nathan Hazlett, cutting the deficit to 35-3.
Montana State would once again find paydirt on their first possession of the third quarter, with Tommy Mellott finding Willie Patterson for a 23-yard touchdown, upping their lead to 42-3.
The Bobcats kept pouring it on from there, scoring on their second possession of the second half when quarterback Sean Chambers broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run, upping the lead to 49-6. Chambers would find his way into the end zone again on the first play of the fourth quarter, running it in from 14 yards out to increase their lead to 56-6.
The rest of the game was basically a stalemate after Montana State subbed out most of their starting players. The Eagles were able to score their first touchdown of the game midway through the final quarter, as Javian Browder picked recovered an MSU fumble and returned it back 10 yards for the score.
Montana State would answer right back with a 30-yard touchdown run from Marqui Johnson, upping the lead back to 63-13. That would hold to be the final score, marking the most points that the Bobcats have scored in a single game since the 2014 season when they defeated UC Davis 77-37.