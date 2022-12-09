BOZEMAN -- Montana State's offense has been rolling all season and Friday night was no different as the Bobcats ran for 328 yards in a dominant 55-7 win over William & Mary.
With the win, MSU is back in the semifinals for the second straight year, and extends the longest active home winning streak in the FCS to 20 games. They will face the winner of Holy Cross/South Dakota State in the semifinals.
The game started out pretty sluggish as both teams were trading punts. The Cats would get on the board first after a couple big runs from Isaiah Ifanse set up a field goal with 3:40 left in the first quarter. On the final play of the first quarter Tommy Mellott rushed for a TD as MSU takes the 10-0 lead.
At the start of the second quarter, Ifanse busted loose for a 68-yard touchdown which broke the Bobcats all-time rushing record. Montana State would keep the pedal down as Mellott got his second rushing TD that put the Cats up 24-0. At halftime the Cats led in total yards 289 to just 64 for William and Mary.
The second half started just as well for MSU. A large kick return set up another Ifanse TD to make it 34-0. It did not stop there as Taco Dowler had a 79 yard punt return for a TD and MSU led 55-0. The Tribe would score a late TD to end the shutout.