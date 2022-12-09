The game started out pretty sluggish as both teams were trading punts. The Cats would get on the board first after a couple big runs from Isaiah Ifanse set up a field goal with 3:40 left in the first quarter. On the final play of the first quarter Tommy Mellott rushed for a TD as MSU takes the 10-0 lead.
At the start of the second quarter Ifanse busted loose for a 68 yard touchdown which broke the Bobcats all time rushing record. Montana State would keep the pedal down as Mellott got his second rushing TD that put the Cats up 24-0. Montana State is dominating the stats as well as the Cats have 289 total yards to just 64 for William and Mary.