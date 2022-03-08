The first quarter was an anomaly in what was an otherwise blowout performance Tuesday night as Montana State bested Weber State 81-60 in the quarterfinals round of the Big Sky Conference tournament.
The 10-seed Wildcats held a surprising 21-14 lead over the 2-seed Bobcats after the first quarter of play. However MSU dominated the rest of the contest, led by Kola Bad Bear's game-high 23 points on an 8-for-9 shooting performance. Darian White chipped in 22 points as well for the Bobcats.
Next up for the blue and gold is a semifinals battle at 8:00 PM on Wednesday against the winner of Southern Utah/Idaho. The other women's semifinal on Wednesday will feature 8-seed Northern Colorado against 4-seed Northern Arizona.