Montana State's Darian White drives the floor Tuesday night during the Bobcats' 81-60 win over Weber State in the Big Sky Tournament quarterfinals. 

The first quarter was an anomaly in what was an otherwise blowout performance Tuesday night as Montana State bested Weber State 81-60 in the quarterfinals round of the Big Sky Conference tournament.

The 10-seed Wildcats held a surprising 21-14 lead over the 2-seed Bobcats after the first quarter of play. However MSU dominated the rest of the contest, led by Kola Bad Bear's game-high 23 points on an 8-for-9 shooting performance. Darian White chipped in 22 points as well for the Bobcats.

Next up for the blue and gold is a semifinals battle at 8:00 PM on Wednesday against the winner of Southern Utah/Idaho. The other women's semifinal on Wednesday will feature 8-seed Northern Colorado against 4-seed Northern Arizona.