As we continue our positional previews from fall football camp, next up we put the spotlight on the defensive line for Montana State. Last season the D-line for the Bobcats accounted for 19 sacks and in 2023 they bring back all of last year's starters. The group is headlined by Brody Grebe (a third team all-American last year) and Sebastian Valdez who was on the Buck Buchanan watch list last season.
"Yeah, being able to be dominant and consistent... I feel like everybody knows what they're doing now," said Valdez who is entering his junior season as a Bobcats defensive tackle. "We're not young, like you said, but we're as close as we can ever be. I'm excited for these guys. I'm excited for us... Yeah, we're just ready."
Besides 19 sacks last season, the defensive line was a big reason why the Bobcats defense was the only unit in the Big Sky Conference to allow less than 140 rushing yards per game. The one team to successfully gash the Bobcats on the ground was eventual national champion South Dakota State who ran for 281 yard during their national semifinals victory over MSU. Montana State will quickly get a chance to test that measuring stick, rematching against SDSU in a week two matchup on September 9 in Brookings, South Dakota.
"Of course... There's obviously that feeling in our gut against those guys," admitted Valdez. "We can't overlook Utah Tech. They're solid team and can't overlook those guys and take it week by week. But again, like you said, excited for that second week. We'll be ready."
Montana State's season opening Gold Rush game hosting Utah Tech kicks off at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 2.