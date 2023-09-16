No Tommy Mellott, no problem for the Montana State and their dominant rushing attack which tallied 346 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 57-20 victory. Five different Bobcats rushed for at least 49 yards in the game, with Jared White leading the way in terms of yardage, totaling 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on just four carries.
Running back Scottre Humphrey and quarterback Sean Chambers had a pair of touchdown runs each in the opening half as the Bobcats jumped all over Stetson 41-6 heading into the break. MSU scored touchdowns on all five of their first half drives.
Cats QB Tommy Mellott was ruled out for Saturday's game while he recovers from a leg injury that he suffered in week two against South Dakota State.
Chambers, who was able to sit out the second half thanks to Montana State's huge lead, ended his day 9-of-14 through the air for 140 yards while adding 5 rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Montana State marched down the field on their opening drive of the game, with a Scottre Humphrey 4 yard touchdown run capping off an 11 play drive that spanned 71 yards to put the Bobcats on top of Stetson 7-0 less than six minutes into the game.
The Bobcats would put together another methodical drive on their next possession, with Sean Chambers finding pay dirt on a 7 yard touchdown run. That score capped off a 90 yard drive for MSU on 7 plays.
Make that 14-0 Bobcats after this 7 yard touchdown run from Sean Chambers, capping a 90 yard drive on 7 plays by MSU. pic.twitter.com/y2cneFHJsB— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 16, 2023
The Bobcats threatened again immediately, starting on the Stetson 35 yard line following a Blake Stillwell interception and 21 yard return. And Sean Chambers found the end zone immediately with a 30 yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 to close out the opening quarter of action.
After a Blake Stillwell interception sets the MSU offense up on Stetson's 35 yard line, Chambers gets right back into the end zone with this 30 yard touchdown run. pic.twitter.com/9A8WFMttJm— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 16, 2023
Another 4 yard touchdown run from Humphrey on MSU's next possession would grow their lead to 27-0.
The Hatters avoided a first half shutout thanks to a 45 yard field goal make from Daniel Holbrook.
Jared White kept the onslaught on track for MSU with a 51 yard touchdown run to make it a 34-3 score with 5:32 remaining in the first half.
Jared White keeps the onslaught on track for MSU with a 51 yard touchdown run! pic.twitter.com/hHQBdVa7hW— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 16, 2023
A defensive score would stretch that lead to 41-3, following a 28 yard interception returned for a touchdown courtesy of Bobcats safety Rylan Ortt.
And a defensive score for the Bobcats now as Rylan Ortt nabs the interception and takes it back 28 yards for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qwj0CgnoXN— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) September 16, 2023
After converting a field goal to close the first half, Stetson kept hold of that momentum to start the third quarter when tight end Kaleb Costner provided a four yard touchdown run to close the gap to 41-13.
Montana State's first touchdown of the second half came via the legs of Scottre Humphrey rushing in for the 3-yard score, his third rushing touchdown of the day, to make it a 51-13 game with 4:39 left to go in the third quarter.
Bobcats backup quarterback Jordan Reed was able to play the entire second half for MSU, completing 7-of-17 passed for 132 yards.