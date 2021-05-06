Carley VonHeeder has marked her name in the Montana State Track & Field history books as the third best javelin thrower to ever go through the program. Though as a native of Plains, Montana, being a Bobcat hasn't always come naturally, especially while growing up in a family of Griz fans.
"My whole family had Griz stickers all over the place it was kind of a weird thing," VonHeeder laughed and said. "I think that kind of played into my decision to come here just out of spite to my family to go be a Cat and have success over here and do something different."
Not every decision has been as crystal clear as choosing to be a Bobcat. A year ago, VonHeeder could have walked away with her degree when Covid-19 canceled the season.
"It was definitely a hard decision, I had just graduated and so it was kind of just like, is this worth it for me," VonHeeder said. "I just asked myself that over and over again and I realized that it is worth for me. I had a lot building up into this last year, I knew I was going to be successful and I was like I can't let that go to waist."
In 2019, she placed first at the Tog Gage Invitational and she's far from spoiling her last season, as she placed first again at the Bobcats' final home meet of the regular season on Wednesday.
"It kind of brings me to tears to talk about it. I had the highest hopes for this season with everything that we went through in the past year as a team...it makes success mean a little bit more, I have been through so much stuff to get here and to be able to succeed on top of that has been an amazing feeling and has confirmed all the hard work that I've put in the past four years."
The fifth-year senior is competing in the Big Sky Championships next week where in 2019, she placed third.