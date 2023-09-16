Montana State marched down the field on their opening drive of the game, with a Scottre Humphrey 4 yard touchdown run capping off an 11 play drive that spanned 71 yards to put the Bobcats on top of Stetson 7-0 less than six minutes into the game.
The Bobcats would put together another methodical drive on their next possession, with Sean Chambers finding pay dirt on a 7 yard touchdown run. That score capped off a 90 yard drive for MSU on 7 plays.
The Bobcats threatened again immediately, starting on the Stetson 35 yard line following a Blake Stillwell interception and 21 yard return. And Sean Chambers found the end zone immediately with a 30 yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 to close out the opening quarter of action.
Another 4 yard touchdown run from Humphrey on MSU's next possession would grow their lead to 27-0.
The Hatters avoided a first half shutout thanks to a 45 yard field goal make from Daniel Holbrook.
Jared White kept the onslaught on track for MSU with a 51 yard touchdown run to make it a 34-3 score with 5:32 remaining in the first half.
And a defensive score would stretch that lead to 41-3 heading into halftime, following a 28 yard interception returned for the touchdown courtesy of Bobcats safety Rylan Ortt.