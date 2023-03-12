BOZEMAN -- Montana State Bobcats men’s basketball is a No. 14 seed, and will play the Kansas State Wildcats, who are a No. 3 seed, in Greensboro, NC this Friday in the NCAA Tournament.
Montana State earned an automatic bid to this year's tournament after winning the Big Sky Conference Championship Wednesday night, defeating Northern Arizona in Boise, Idaho.
This will be the fifth time the school has appeared in the NCAA tournament.
They’ve made four previous appearances in 1951, 1986, 1996, and 2022. Last year, the Bobcats were a No. 14 seed and fell to No. 3 Texas Tech 97-62 in San Diego, California.
What's good, Greensboro?#GoCatsGo | #UBUNTU pic.twitter.com/ELEukuI2WM— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) March 12, 2023