BOZEMAN- Montana State held their weekly press conference on Monday afternoon, looking back on their performance against the Hatters. Head coach Brent Vigen didn't want the Bobcats to look beyond Hatters, with conference play looming and they didn't. A 27-0 lead in the 2nd quarter, led to a 57-20 final score, extending the Bobcats longest active home winning streak in all of division one football. “We played really physical and that was important in this game, that our physicality, our effort, moved in the right direction, didn't go backwards just based on who we were playing.” Said head coach Brent Vigen.
The Bobcats were locked in from start to finish, itching to get back on the field after the tight loss to South Dakota State. Montana State played with an edge, and it showed on both sides of the football. The offense put up over 600 yards of total offense, including 342 yards on the ground. The focus this week was to fine tune the little things, with conference play opening this weekend. “Yeah, we're just trying to get better every week. You know, I feel like at South Dakota State we tried to play pretty physical, and I think we did that to a degree, but, you know, this past week against Stetson, I feel like we cleaned up some details.” Said senior tight end Derryk Snell.
Those details that were cleaned up were the penalties. Specifically, the false starts on the offensive side of the football. The Bobcats only had 5 total penalties in this one, compared to 12 against South Dakota State. This was their opportunity to look as sharp as possible, heading into the daunting road conference schedule they face this season. The first road trip begins this week in Ogden, Utah.
On the injury front, head coach Brent Vigen updated the media on the Tommy Mellott situation. He continues to heal from the injury he suffered at South Dakota State on a late hit in the third quarter. Mellott is not on the 2-deep depth chart that Montana State released today, which means he will not play this weekend. Vigen did comment on the severity of the injury, "it's an injury he sustained against South Dakota state that is not surgical and it's not relative to ligaments or anything like that. So, I'll just I'll leave it at that." Which is a great sign for this Bobcat football team, as Tommy is a key part to the success of this Bobcat offense.
We also received news that Lonyatta Alexander Jr. will not be eligible for Montana State this year. The waiver that the university submitted as part of his double transfer was denied, so he will not be suiting up for the Bobcats this season. He will have two years of eligibility left after this season.
One of the deepest rosters in the entire FCS is being tested greatly, early on this season. Sean Chambers will run the offense this Saturday, as Montana State takes on #10 Weber State in Ogden, Utah. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.