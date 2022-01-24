Bobcats Pummel Lady Griz 73-59

The Montana State women's basketball team recorded a big rivalry win at home on Monday night, defeating Montana 73-59 inside Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats led 34-30 at halftime and then outscored Montana by nine points in the third quarter to create the separation they needed to close out the win.
Taylor Janssen notched a team-high 14 points for the Cats thanks to a perfect 4-for-4 performance from beyond the arc. Darian White and Gabby Mochi also reached double figures in scoring for MSU with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Gabby Fatkin went 10-of-15 from the floor to pace Montana and finished with a game-high 24 points. However the rest of the Montana roster made just 10 field goals combined.