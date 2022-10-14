While 5-1 Montana State Football is expected to have the upper hand in Greeley this weekend against 2-4 Northern Colorado, the 4th ranked Bobcats aren't taking the Bears lightly in week seven.
"They're a good team," said MSU junior running back Lane Sumner. "We're going to go in prepared, go in there and look for another W."
"Anytime you're on the road it's difficult," said MSU junior defensive end David Alston. "They've got a good coach, they've got a good quarterback, good (running) backs."
One of those good backs to pay attention to is Sacramento State transfer Elijah Dotson. The senior ranks third in the Big Sky Conference in all-purpose yards with 129 of those per game.
"He's well-rounded and he's got good enough size," said MSU head coach Brent Vigen about Dotson. "Good enough feet and then good enough speed to make an assortment of runs, he's certainly not a one-dimensional guy."
As for the Bears defense, keep your eyes on #10 Elijah Anderson-Taylor who leads the conference in tackles (62) and forced fumbles (3).
"They've shown a lot of different looks over the course of the season," said Vigen when asked about the Bears' defense. "I know that's always a challenge in your preparation so it's a situation where we can't take anything for granted. We have to go in there and look to improve and they're certainly playing on their home field so we have to go after it, I know that much."
Saturday's kickoff is set for 1:00 at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado.