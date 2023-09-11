The Big Sky would figure to have one dandy of a conference title race this season.
On Monday, the power conference continued to have the most teams – six – in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, presented by FedEx Ground, and they’re found in the top (oh-so-sweet) 16 of the national media rankings.
Of particular note, Idaho earned one of the 56 first-place votes while moving up two spots to No. 5 following its 33-6 thrashing of Nevada on Saturday. It marked the Vandals’ first win over an FBS opponent since returning to the FCS level and the Big Sky in 2018.
Third-ranked Montana State was a mere inches away from a last-second upset bid against top-ranked South Dakota State before falling 20-16. The other Big Sky teams in the poll were No. 8 Sacramento State, No. 9 Weber State, No. 12 Montana and No. 16 UC Davis. Weber State won 34-17 at then-No. 21 Northern Iowa in one of the bigger matchups of the weekend.
The top four spots went unchanged, with defending FCS champion South Dakota State followed by North Dakota State, Montana State and William & Mary. CAA member Villanova entered for the first time this season at No. 24.
A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.