The five-seed Montana State men's basketball team will play in a Big Sky Conference championship game for the first time since 2009 following a stunning 80-77 upset over the top-seeded Southern Utah Thunderbirds in overtime Friday evening in Boise, Idaho.
After trailing 42-32 at halftime, the Cats mounted a late comeback that saw them retake the lead with 4:16 remaining via an Amin Adamu jumper.
Southern Utah eventually regained a 69-67 lead with under two minutes left in the game. With their backs against the wall, the Cats sent the game to overtime tied at 69 after Jubrile Belo sank a short jumper right at the buzzer.
The lead went back-and-forth between both teams in overtime, but late free throws from Belo and Adamu sealed the deal before the Thunderbirds missed a three-pointer at the final buzzer that rolled in and out.
Montana State will now play the winner of Friday's late semifinal between Montana and Eastern Washington. The Bobcats have not advanced to the NCAA Tournament since 1996.
A potential meeting with Montana would be the first time either team has played each other this season after the Brawl of the Wild was cancelled this season due to COVID-19.