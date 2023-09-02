BOZEMAN -- Montana State looked like gold in their season opener, defeating Utah Tech 63-20 on Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium in their annual Gold Rush game.
Montana State received the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field, however their 13-play drive stalled out with a turnover on downs at the Utah Tech 1-yard line.
Montana State's second drive was much more fruitful as Scottre Humphrey rumbled for a 47 yard gain and was able to punch it into the endzone two plays later for the touchdown, putting the Bobcats up 7-0.
The MSU offense would get back on the field quickly as just two plays later Bobcats defensive end David Alston came down with an interception after a ball was batted at the line of scrimmage. The Bobcats offense turned that short field into points quickly with Sean Chambers running it in from just a few yards out.
Following a Utah Tech field goal, Montana State's offense kept the foot on the gas pedal when Tommy Mellott hooked up with Jared White down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 21-3.
The Bobcats delivered another long touchdown in their next drive as Scottre Humphrey ran untouched up the gut for a 29-yard score, his second touchdown of the opening half, to put MSU up 28-3 midway through the second quarter.
Both teams traded touchdowns to end the half, with Julius Davis bouncing off a would-be tackler and finding the end zone, making it 35-10 at the break.
The second half saw much of the same for MSU. After forcing a punt, Scottre Humphrey punched in his third touchdown of the game, increasing the Bobcat lead to 32.
A Sean Chambers 9-yard rushing touchdown to start the fourth quarter extended the lead to 49-10.
Jared White's 79-yard touchdown run upped the lead to 56-13 with with 9:13 to go in the game.
Montana State added one more score for good measure when Jordan Reed connected with Ryan Schlepp on a 12 yard touchdown pass to extend the lead out to 63-20 with under two minutes left to play. That would hold as the game's final score.
As usual, the Montana State rushing attack spelled the difference in the game as the Bobcats ran for 407 yards on 53 carries (7.7 YPC). The freshman Scottre Humphrey led that onslaught, tallying 114 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns in his collegiate debut.
Tommy Mellott led the Bobcat passing game, completing 8 of 14 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 7 times for 79 yards.
Tonight's Gold Rush game attendance of 21,967 fans is the second-most in program history behind only the 2022 Brawl of the Wild.