This weekend marks the first time ever that the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track & Field Championship is hosted back-to-back with the Cross Country Championship, due to covid rearrangements. Montana State distance runner, Duncan Hamilton is a first-time qualifier in both and he’s making history along the way.
"After I run, I feel satisfied. I feel like I had a productive day,” Hamilton said.
The Bozeman native has ran competitively since the 4th grade and has been productive at every stage of his career. During his senior season at Bozeman High in 2017, he helped lead the Hawks to their 10th straight MHSA AA State Cross Country Championship.
"One of my fondest memories from high school is when we won the national title."
Another fond memory of his was made a few weeks ago. The sophomore became just one of four bobcats to run a mile in less than four minutes, recording a time of three minutes and 57 seconds.
"I kind of started to have a feeling the last couple miles when everyone was shouting a ton, but it felt so good and yea that race is a super fond memory of mine as well."
Hamilton will first compete in the Track & Field Championship on Friday in Arkansas and then travel to Oklahoma for the Cross Country Championship on Monday. While he’s one of only 10 Bobcats on the men’s team to ever compete in the Indoor Track & Field Championship, his main goal goes behind himself.
"I really want Montana State to be on the national level and I think I'm just excited to kind of start that and start getting Montana to the national level more frequently."