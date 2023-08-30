MSU Football Head Coach Brent Vigen opened up this week's football press conference by commenting for the first time about the charges made against two of his assistant coaches stemming from an incident back on May 6.
As a result of that incident, Bobcats offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was charged with an aggravated DUI as well as cited for failure to give notice of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
As a result of the same incident, running backs coach Sam Nix was charged with obstructing a peace officer as well as driving with a suspended license.
"I do want to make a statement," said Vigen to begin Monday's press conference. "I'd like to address the incident that involved two of our coaches back from early May. I want you to know we continue to deal with the coaches internally, regarding the repercussions for their actions. I do want to make it clear, in supporting these men, we are not dismissing the charges. We are simply showing that we believe in them and want to have them continue to work in the program because of who they are as people. We've taken this matter very seriously, and I say that on many ends. I mean one is just the improved, enhanced trainings that we will do and have continued to do within the program. So with that being said, in accordance with university policy, I'm not going to make any further comment."
As of yet, no known disciplinary actions have been taken against either coach. In a separate incident last November, current MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was charged with a DUI. As a result Garza was suspended for the Bobcats' second round FCS playoff game against Weber State.
Montana State opens their 2023 season this Saturday hosting Utah Tech at 6 p.m. for their annual Gold Rush game.