Our partners at Skyline Sports are reporting that Montana State football head coach Jeff Choate is leaving the Bobcats to join Steve Sarkisian's staff as a linebackers coach for the Texas Longhorns.
Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports is reporting that Choate will join Texas as an inside linebackers coach and a co-defensive coordinator.
Zach Barnett from Football Scoop originally reported that a deal for Choate’s move was in the works.
