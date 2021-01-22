Jeff Choate leaving Montana State for Texas

Our partners at Skyline Sports are reporting that Montana State football head coach Jeff Choate is leaving the Bobcats to join Steve Sarkisian's staff as a linebackers coach for the Texas Longhorns.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports is reporting that Choate will join Texas as an inside linebackers coach and a co-defensive coordinator.

Zach Barnett from Football Scoop originally reported that a deal for Choate’s move was in the works.

This article will be updated as more information and reaction is available.

