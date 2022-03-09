Darian White, Bobcats advance to Big Sky championship with 73-67 win over Idaho

BOISE, Idaho. -- With both teams ice cold from the field, Wednesday night's semifinal between Montana State and Idaho came down to who could make the last stop.
Lexi Deden was able to get her hand on a shot from the Vandals, and Darian White corralled the rebound to seal a 73-67 win over Idaho, as the Bobcats advanced to the Big Sky championship for the first time since 2020, a game that was never played due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bobcats will play Northern Arizona in the championship game on Friday at 1 p.m.
Montana State held Idaho without a point for the final 5:25 of the game, as they turned a 67-66 deficit into a 73-67 win.
"Well I have to say our Idaho games and our rivalry always are exciting for the fans," MSU head coach Tricia Binford said after the game.
"I thought they were fantastic tonight, and I thought our kids clamped down in that last quarter and just defended like crazy for each other. Just tremendously proud of the fight that they had and the composure to find a way to finish this game the right way."
The first half went back and forth like an old Western shootout, with both teams taking 10-point leads, but Montana State scored 14 of the half's final 19 points to cut it to 40-39 Idaho at the break.
In the third quarter, Idaho came back to build a lead as big as 7, but the Bobcats kept their composure and only trailed by one heading into the fourth, where their defense saved the day and led the Cats to their third Big Sky championship game in five years.