Duncan Hamilton Takes Second at NCAA Championships

Duncan Hamilton led wire-to-almost-wire, finishing just 0.18 seconds out of first place in the men's steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night.
Hamilton took the lead out of the gates, just as he did in the prelims on Wednesday when he ran the fastest collegiate time so far this season (8:23.13). However the Bozeman native ran out of steam down the final 100 meters of the race on Friday as he was edged out by Ahmed Jaziri of Eastern Kentucky. Jaziri won the event in 8:18.70 while Hamilton clocked in with yet another personal best of 8:18.88. Hamilton's time not only broke a Big Sky Conference record that had stood since 1984, but it also was fast enough to punch his ticket to the World Championships next month, which will also take place at Heyward Field in Eugene.
Fellow Bobcat Levi Taylor took eighth place in the event with a time of 8:33.37, as the Laurel native earned himself second team All-American honors.
Also competing on Friday evening was Montana State senior Drake Schneider in the 400 meter hurdle finals. Schneider took second in the prelims on Wednesday with a new program record of 49.08 seconds. However he couldn't quite match that performance in the finals on Friday, finishing in sixth place with a time of 49.75 seconds to clinch second team All-American honors. LSU's Sean Burrell won the event with a time of 48.70 seconds.
There is one Bobcat yet to compete at NCAA Nationals this week; Lucy Corbett will battle in the women's high jump on Saturday afternoon.