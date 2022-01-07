FRISCO, Texas. -- Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere and Florida A&M's Isaiah Land took home the Walter Peyton Offensive Player of the Year and Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year Awards on Friday night at the annual FCS Awards Banquet.
Barriere set fire to opposing defenses all year, throwing for 5,070 yards and 46 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 222 yards and four touchdowns.
It includes a record 600 passing yards and eight total touchdowns against Idaho, both setting program records.
Land led the FCS with 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss, along with three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 43 total tackles on the season.
The Buffalo, N.Y. native beat out Montana's Patrick O'Connell and Montana State's Troy Andersen for the award.