BOZEMAN- We have finally made it to the most exciting week all summer long. A week that signifies summer coming to an end and fall fast approaching. It's game week for college football. More importantly, it's gold rush week. Montana State makes its final preparations ahead of game number one against Utah Tech Saturday. This game has been sold out for months, the wait all summer is finally over. Let the countdown begin to one of the best traditions in all of FCS football.
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen addressed the media on the excitement surrounding this week and what gold rush is to the community. “I know it's something that we are desiring come Saturday and anticipating." Said Vigen. It's a long summer and fall camp be grueling but to have this tradition to look forward to, gets these players excited. "I know we have several guys that will be experiencing for the first time, but many guys that have been in that atmosphere before and you're just excited to allow our guys that opportunity to play in front of what I see as the greatest fans in the country.”
One of the other things of note is the depth chart for the Utah Tech matchup on Saturday. Senior running back Lane Sumner will get the start in the backfield for the Cats, while Wisconsin transfer Julius Davis will be his backup. The Bobcats run the football a lot, so don't be surprised if you see a plethora of running backs getting touches on Saturday.
Two other position battles, punt returner and place kicker were revealed as well. With explosive returner Taco Dowler our for the foreseeable future, Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch will be the starting returner for Montana State. 6'9 SMU transfer Brendan Hall will be the place kicker for the Bobcats, giving him all three special teams kicking positions. Vigen is impressed with how much accuracy Hall has under 40 yards, paired with his leg strength from behind 50 yards. "I think his ability to line up from 60 is not this pipe dream. you know, right now we're going to roll with Brendan doing all three and feel really good about it.”
Get excited Bobcat fans as gold rush is now just 4 days away from Bobcat Stadium. Utah Tech and Montana State will kick off in Bozeman starting at 6 p.m. The gold rush game will be brought to you live on SWX.