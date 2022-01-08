END Q3
FRISCO, Texas. -- FRISCO, Texas. - North Dakota State leads Montana State 35-3 at the end of the third quarter in the FCS Championship.
NDSU continued their onslaught to begin the second half. Cam Miller led a 5 play, 65-yard drive, the last 35 yards coming on a Miller to Josh Babicz touchdown pass to make it 35-0.
The Bobcats would answer with a key completion from Rovig to McCutcheon on 4th and 1 for 25 yards, but the drive stalled inside the NDSU 10-yard line, and MSU would settle for a Blake Glessner 26-yd field goal for their first points of the day.
After an NDSU punt, the Cats faced a fourth down from their own 48-yard line, but the pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Bison. NDSU would settle for a 37-yard field goal from Jake Reinholz, carrying a 35-point lead into the final frame.
HALFTIME
FRISCO, Texas. --North Dakota State leads Montana State 28-0 at halftime in the FCS Championship.
The Bison picked right up as the second quarter started, with Luepke taking the first play of the quarter into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
Montana State couldn't get anything going on their next offensive series, and the Bison cashed in with another touchdown. After the NDSU drive started with a tackle for loss by Daniel Hardy of MSU, Kobe Johnson powered through the Cats defense for a 76-yard touchdown run, giving them a 21-0 lead.
With Tucker Rovig taking over at quarterback, his first pass of the next series was intercepted by Dawson Weber. MSU was able to force the first Bison punt of the day, but their next drive stalled on their own 48-yard line.
Montana State couldn't get anything going, but the Bison continued to dominate with the run game. With a drive spanning nearly five minutes and 85 yards, NDSU capped it off with another Luepke 8-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.
END Q1
FRISCO, Texas. - North Dakota State leads Montana State 7-0 at the end of the first quarter in the FCS Championship.
Montana State got their first drive started the right way, getting all the way to the Bison 38-yard line before Tommy Mellott ran for a first down on 3rd and 1, but his right ankle was rolled up on. Mellott finished the drive noticeably limping, getting the Bobcats to the 28-yd line before a fake field goal attempt-turned-punt yielded no points on the opening drive.
North Dakota State responded accordingly, with an 11 play, 80-yard drive, capped off by a Hunter Luepke 8-yard bulldoze into the end zone to make it 7-0 Bison.
Tucker Rovig entered at quarterback for the Cats on the ensuing series, getting MSU down to the 25-yard line of NDSU before a Blake Glessner 43-yard field goal went wide right.
