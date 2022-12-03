BOZEMAN- The Montana State Bobcats dominated the rematch versus Weber State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
The last time these two teams met, the Wildcats suffered 4 safeties in a 43-38 loss to the Bobcats in Bozeman. The snaps were not the issue for the Wildcats today, it was stopping the Bobcats rushing attack.
Tommy Mellott, Sean Chambers and making his season debut, Isiah Ifanse was too much to handle for Weber State. Mellott ran for 158 yards on 22 carries, Chambers racked up 92 yards on 13 carries, including a touchdown, and Ifanse brought in 91 yards on 10 carries of his own. The Bobcats break their own single season rushing record with 3,993 total rushing yards now in the 2022 season. The previous record was 3,871.
The offensive line for Montana State dominated the Wildcat defense up front, opening up holes all game long for anyone who carried the ball. The Bobcats rushing attack ended with 388 yards on the ground, 1 touchdown and averaged over 7 yards a carry.
Montana State's offensive scheme is what threw the Wildcats off all game long. The Cats lined up both Chambers and Mellott in the backfield at times and ran a triple reverse that Chambers threw for a touchdown. Chambers went 2 for 2 on the day passing, and both passes were touchdowns. Tommy Mellott was very efficient throwing the ball as well, going 13-19 for 91 yards.
You have to give credit to Weber State for not giving up when their starting quarterback got hurt in the 3rd quarter. Backup quarterback Kylan Weisser came in and gave the Wildcats life late in the 4th quarter, completing 9 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He did have an interception, but the Wildcats have to like what they see from Weisser.
The final score is not a representation of how this game went though, as Montana State seemingly dominated in all three phases of the game. Blake Glessner went 4-4 with field goals in the first half, giving the Bobcats a 16-10 lead at halftime and they never looked back.
No.4 Montana State moves on to the quarterfinals, where they will face the No.5 seed William & Mary at Bobcat Stadium next weekend.