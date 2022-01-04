Flavor of Frisco: Bobcats head to Texas, what you need to know

FRISCO, TX- The Bobcats are heading to Texas to bring the Bobcat Buzz for the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game.
The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco which is the full time home of the Major League Soccer club FC Dallas.
The stadium cost close to $80 million to build and opened on August 6, 2005. The stadium seats 20,500 and has 18 luxury suites as well as a private 6,000-square-foot club.
Toyota Stadium vs. Bobcat Stadium?
The cats play at home in Bobcat Stadium which was built in 1973 it cost around a half-million dollars the Stadium was renovated in 1998 season for about $12 million.
The turf was also updated as a gift from the 1984 Bobcat Football national championship team and friends with another upgrade in the summer of 2017.
In total Bobcat Stadium seats 17,000.
Who are the Cats taking on? Meet North Dakota State:
The North Dakota State Bison play in the 19,000 seat Fargodome located in Fargo. The Bison have won 36 conference championships, and 16 national championships.
Many agree this will be quite the match for the Bobcats.
How to watch the game in Texas?
You can tailgate with the cats here:
Are you going to Frisco? Party with us before the game! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/skzSpsxJ6t— Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) January 3, 2022
COVID and Football?
Looking ahead to the game on Saturday, the football championship subdivision has set in place a contingency plan for covid disruptions.
With both teams scheduled to arrive in Frisco tomorrow, the f-c-s guidelines could be pushed back nearly a week if one or both teams have fewer than 53 players available before arriving in Texas.
If one or both teams are unable to play after arriving in Texas, the game will be declared a no-contest.
Are you going to Texas? Let us put you on TV:
I’m packing for Texas now! I am leaving Wednesday BRIGHT AND EARLY! Who’s ready for some @MSUBobcats fun from Texas! Are you going? I want to see you when I’m there! Message me and I’ll put you on TV! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/UrXBxXTBCM— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 4, 2022
This story all the updated throughout the course of the week