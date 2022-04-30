LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Former Montana State DE Daniel Hardy is heading to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams after being drafted in the seventh round as the 235th pick overall.
The Beaverton, Ore. native put up an incredible individual season in 2021, and was named a Second-Team All American, and First-Team All-Big Sky.
Hardy moved from linebacker to defensive end last season, and responded by recording 16 sacks and 24 tackles for loss, finishing sixth in the FCS in sacks, and ninth in tackles for loss.
He also recorded two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 77 overall tackles, serving as a key cog in the Bobcats defense, as they led MSU to the program's first national championship since 1984.
Hardy will join a loaded defensive group in Los Angeles, led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions this season.