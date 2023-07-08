Former Bobcat Jubrile Belo Signs Contract to Play Professionally Overseas

BOZEMAN- Former Montana State Bobcat and the 2022 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year, Jubrile Belo, inked a deal with a professional basketball team overseas, the Bobcats announced Friday. Stade Rochelais (Sted Roch-eh-lay), located in La Rochelle France, competes in Pro B, the second division of professional basketball in France.
Belo is one of the most dominant big men in Bobcat history. During the 2022 Big Sky Player of the Year campaign, he also picked up the Defensive Player of the Year award. He was the paint protector. Belo leads the Bobcats all time with 160 blocks, and he's 4th all-time in rebounds with 770.
Belo was one of the main reasons that Montana State was able to secure back-to-back Big Sky Conference Championships, making consecutive NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in school history.
As if that wasn't enough, Belo brought home All-Big Sky Second Team Honors last year, making him the first player in the leagues history to receive all-conference honors 4 times. Belo will forever be a Bobcat legend.