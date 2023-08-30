Great Falls CMR graduate Karl Tucker II passed away last week at the age of 25.
It's with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our own, Karl Tucker II.— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) August 26, 2023
We send our love and prayers to Karl's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qEcFrmkTiz
Tucker II died unexpectedly following a cardiac event on Tuesday, August 22, as first reported by MTN Sports.
A celebration of life will be held this Saturday, September 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Panorama Room at the Great Falls International Airport.
Tucker graduated from Great Falls CMR in 2016. He was a key member of the Rustlers' 2014 football team that advanced all the way to the AA state title game.
Following his electric Rustlers career on both the football field and the basketball court, Tucker II went on to play both wide receiver and running back at Montana State from 2016-19.