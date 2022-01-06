HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has challenged a wager North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum, ahead of Saturday’s FCS National Championship game between the Montana State University Bobcats and North Dakota State University Bison.
“There’s a lot on the line, so it’s only right we up the stakes. How’s this? If your team takes the trophy, I’ll send you over a basket of some of our very best made-in-Montana products – huckleberry jam, beef jerky, craft beer, and whiskey. You get the idea,” Gov. Gianforte said in a message to Gov. Burgum.
If the Cats win Saturday’s game, Gianforte says Burgum has to send him a basket of North Dakota products.
“...though with Touchdown Tommy taking the snaps and our strong defense, you should probably get working on that basket.”
Gov. Gianforte is putting a variety of made-in-Montana favorites on the line for the big game, including:
- Huckleberry jam from Becky’s Berries in Absarokee
- Montana beef jerky from Hi-Country Trading Post in Lincoln
- Cowboy Cereal from Cream of the West in Harlowton
- Cold Smoke Scotch Ale from KettleHouse Brewing Co in Missoula
- Devil’s Brigade Whiskey from Willie’s Distillery in Ennis