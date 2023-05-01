The Bozeman to Logan pipeline continues this week as yet another Bobcat standout is headed to the Mountain West Conference. On Sunday, Montana State standout Great Osobor announced on Twitter that is transferring to Utah State and reuniting with coach Danny Sprinkle and teammate Darius Brown II to continue his college basketball career.
Let’s get it! @USUBasketball pic.twitter.com/bPrieBmDI4— Great (@GreatOsobor) April 30, 2023
This past season as a sophomore in Bozeman, Osobor was honored as the Top Reserve Player in the Big Sky Conference. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10 points and nearly five rebounds per game despite averaging just 18 minutes of action.
The Bradford, England product has two years of eligibility remaining for the Aggies.