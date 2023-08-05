BOZEMAN- Over the next few weeks heading into week number one of the Montana State football season, I will be breaking down different position groups throughout camp. Today's focus, wide receivers.
The Montana State Bobcats took the field for day number two of fall football camp, switching to the grass fields here on Lincoln Avenue. Grass, of course, is much easier on the knees and on the body, but speed becomes much more apparent when you step off the turf. You don't get faster on grass; you find out who has their legs underneath them and who can really move.
Speed will have more of an emphasis on this Montana State football team, as the early talk in camp, is the Bobcats want to throw the ball more. The question is, who will be on the receiving end?
Willie Patterson was a star talent for the Bobcats, but he is now departed. A popular rising star to replace him is going to be 5'9 Sophomore Taco Dowler, but after shoulder surgery, he will miss significant time. Who is going to be that next guy for a Montana State football team that is not known for utilizing wide receivers?
Could it be a guy like 6'1 Redshirt Freshman Christian Anaya, who we all saw show flashes in the spring game? Or will be the experienced combination of 5'11 Graduate Student Clevan Thomas Jr. and 5'8 Junior Marqui Johnson? The veteran combination combined for over 800 yards and 7 touchdowns last year.
It's only day number two of fall camp, but a young man that is turning heads is 6'1 Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch. The junior wideout possesses a lot of speed, which the defensive backs got a taste of today. “I’m not going to lie. Ty got me. He's going to see this interview, but he got me on a deep ball towards the end of practice. He just flew right by me, but he's probably one of the fastest receivers to guard." That was stated from 5'10 Junior CB Simeon Woodard.
Head Coach Brent Vigen is also impressed with the speed McCullouch has shown in camp, "Ty McCullouch brings an element of speed that I don't think we've had before, Ty can flat out run. And you know, there were glimpses of that in the spring. But he's had a real good summer,”
One thing the Bobcats do have at wide receiver is experience. Clevan Thomas Jr. is entering his 7th football season. A player who has seen it all when it comes to college football, considering he's played in SEC at the University of Kentucky. Thomas simply brings a level of receiving mastery, background and wisdom that most teams do not have. "You know, the fact that his experience here is maybe short, but his experience in college football is long. Playing in the SEC and what that means." Said Vigen. He continued, "His preparation. I think that's one thing, you know, outside of the practice field that's really rubbed off on our younger guys. How he constantly is doing things to put himself in the best position physically and mentally to be his very best.”
One thing is for certain, this wide receiver group has a lot of potential this season and will be something to keep an eye on as we approach week 1, against Utah Tech. One final thought about the wide receivers, I will be keeping an eye on some young freshman who could make an impact right away. 6'4 Javonte King and 6'0 Jacob Trimble, these are two guys that Head Coach Brent Vigen have impressed thus far, simply based on their size alone.