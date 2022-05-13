Former Montana State wide receiver Kevin Kassis signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.
Kassis' college football career ended back in 2019 following his senior season with the Bobcats and he was unable to get any traction with a pro football career due in part to MSU being forced to cancel their 2020 and 2021 Pro Days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However there were scouts from 20 NFL teams on hand for this year's Montana State Pro Day, thanks largely to Bobcats standout Troy Andersen, which Kassis took part in.
Kassis becomes the sixth former Bobcat to get an NFL opportunity this offseason, joining Andersen (Falcons' second round draft pick), Daniel Hardy (Rams' seventh round draft pick), Lewis Kidd (free agent contract with Saints), Lance McCutcheon (free agent contract with the Rams) and defensive back Tre Webb (minicamp invite with Falcons).
Kassis finished his Bobcats career ranked fourth all-time in both receiving yards (1,966) and receptions (152).