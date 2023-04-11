Montana State standout forward Kola Bad Bear announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening that she will be entering the transfer portal to finish out her college basketball career.
Thank you Bobcat Nation 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/W6uNbkfzTe— Koko (@Kola_BadBear) April 12, 2023
Bad Bear celebrated senior night earlier this season for the Bobcats so she was not expected to be back in Bozeman next season, but now she has decided to exercise her extra Covid year of eligibility to play one final season on the college hardwoods.
The Billings Senior product averaged 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this past season, both of which ranked second on the team behind only Darian White.