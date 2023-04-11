Big Sky Basketball Championships- Montana State vs. Portland State women 09.JPG

Montana State Bobcats forward Kola Bad Bear (10) dribbles around Portland State Vikings center Rhema Ogele (22) during the Big Sky Conference Championships women's basketball game between Montana State and Portland State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

Montana State standout forward Kola Bad Bear announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening that she will be entering the transfer portal to finish out her college basketball career.

Bad Bear celebrated senior night earlier this season for the Bobcats so she was not expected to be back in Bozeman next season, but now she has decided to exercise her extra Covid year of eligibility to play one final season on the college hardwoods.

The Billings Senior product averaged 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this past season, both of which ranked second on the team behind only Darian White.