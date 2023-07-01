BOZEMAN- Bobcat Stadium hosts its first ever Montana NFL Stars Kids Combine. Current NFL and Bobcat football players were giving kids the opportunity to not only see what it's like to go through an NFL style workout, but also gain advice from some of their favorite players.
Lewis Kidd and Daniel Hardy headlined the camp as former Bobcats that are now playing in the NFL. Kidd believes that the story of his success at Montana State and now the next level, teaches these aspiring athletes a valuable lesson. Kidd stated, "You know, it kind of shows people it's like, you know, you don't have to go to a huge school to make it to the next level. And, you know, if you work your butt off and kind of follow your goals and stick to your goals and follow your dreams, it's like you can make things happen no matter where you at."
An important message to all indeed, but that may not stick right away with some of the youth at this camp, considering a majority of these kids haven't made it to middle school yet. There is, however, one aspect that Kidd is really focusing on for these young kids. "These kids are all in an age where fun is the big thing. You don't want to force things on kids. You don't want to say, you know, you have to do this. You have to do this in order to succeed." Kidd said. "Just go out there, have fun, play the game the way it's supposed to be played, and just everything will kind of happen the way it's supposed to.”
Between doing the Griddy backwards after the 40-yard dash, racing against current Bobcats, a dance off and an obstacle course, there's no doubt these kids had fun. Especially once they found out they could be on the news.
One camper who really stood out was Lucas Burns. Burns repped the Troy Andersen jersey and we asked him what he loved about his favorite player. Burns said, "I like his work ethic, I like how he always helps people, and I like that he's not afraid to grind, and he's not afraid to back down all these really tough things."
I don’t know about you, but it was an impressive answer for a 10-year-old. Little did Burns know, after he completed in the dance off, he would get a surprise from a former Bobcat.
Troy Andersen surprised everyone and signed autographs and took pictures with every camper, James Campbell was also in attendance, an overall great experience for kids looking to become the next big talent in the NFL.