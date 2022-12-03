BOZEMAN- The Montana State Bobcats are taking on the Weber State Wildcats in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
The last time these two met, the Wildcats suffered 4 safeties in a 43-38 loss to the Bobcats in Bozeman.
The Wildcats started with the football and used an 11 play, 53-yard drive to put 3 points on the board. 3-0 Wildcats.
The Cats respond with Tommy Mellott and making his debut, Isiah Ifanse. Tommy Mellott took a QB keep 32-yards into Wildcat territory, where Sean Chambers would punch in on his own QB sneak. The Bobcats went on an 8 play, 75-yard drive and take a 7-3 lead.
Weber State gets a first down, but the Bobcat defense holds. Weber State forced to punt. Cats get the ball back.
First and fifteen after a penalty from their own 11-yard line, Tommy Mellott finds Taco Dowler on a play action pass, for 26-yards. This is Dowlers second catch of the day. Sean Chambers hands off to Tommy Mellott in the backfield and *Mellot gains 19-yards on the carry. The Bobcats are showing a lot of different looks, having two quarterbacks in the offensive scheme.
End of the 1st quarter.
The Bobcats swing the ball out to Marqui Johnson on 3rd and 10 and he can't find any room to operate. MSU's drive stalls but they settle for a field goal. 10-3 Bobcats with 14:34 left in the 1st half.
One thing we will keep an eye on is junior defensive tackle Doug Schiess was injured on the 3rd downplay. He is the Wildcats leader in the middle on defense. Schiess had to be helped off the field, after it looked like an offensive lineman landed on his leg.
The wildcats start their next drive from their own 21-yard line. Bronson Barron finds Jacob Sharp on 1st and 10 for a 30-yard gain. The Wildcats immediately in Bobcat territory. On 3rd and goal from the 15-yard line, Bronson Barron floats one to the corner of the endzone and finds Ty Macpherson. The Wildcats use a 10 play, 79-yard drive to tie up the game at 10 apiece. ,
Montana State starts this drive at their own 26-yard line. Sean Chambers picks up back-to-back first downs with qb keepers. Both Chambers and Mellott are rotating in and out of the qb position. The Bobcats keep the offense on the field for a 4th and 3, and Tommy Mellot picks up the first down with his legs. The Cats are driving and just outside the redzone. Tommy Mellott fails to pick up the first down on a qb keeper, Bobcats will settle for a field goal.
13-10 Bobcats with 2:18 left in the half.
Weber State starts this drive from their own 24-yard line. The Wildcats gained only a yard and Bronson Barron is sacked on 3rd down by Ty Okada. Weber state punts and gives the ball back to MSU with 1:36 left in the half.
The Cats have 2 timeouts and will start this drive from their own 43-yard line. Elijah Elliott gains 12 yards and picks up a first down, then Tommy Mellott picks up 10 yards and a first down on a quarterback keeper.
17 seconds left and the Bobcats have the ball on the 19-yard line. Tommy Mellott couldn't find an open receiver and the Bobcats will settle for a field goal.
Weber State calls all 3 of their timeouts to try and ice Blake Glessner but he wasn't having it, field goal is good and Montana St. leads 16-10. The Bobcats will receive the ball in the second half.
Halftime Stats:
Total Yards:
Montana St.- 247
Weber St.- 144
Passing Yards:
Montana St.- 53
Weber St.- 74
Rushing Yards:
Montana St.- 194
Weber St.- 70
The rushing attack of the Bobcats has been successful thus far, but they've only put it in the end zone one time. Both teams are struggling a bit to convert on 3rd down, Weber is 3-7 and Montana St. is 4-8. Both the Wildcats and the Bobcats converted their only 4th down attempts.
The Bobcats open the second half with the ball on their own 18-yard line. Tommy Mellott completes back-to-back passes for first downs, first to Deryk Snell, then to Taco Dowler. After a fumbled exchange on a toss option from Mellott to Ifanse, the Bobcats drive stalls and they will settle for another field goal. 19-10 Bobcats.
The Bobcat defense comes out of the half strong, forces a quick 3 and out from the Wildcat offense. MSU will get the ball back.
The Bobcats start this drive on their own 25-yard line. Tommy Mellott is methodically driving the Cats offense down the field. He has picked up multiple first downs with his legs on this drive and has the ball inside Wildcat territory. Sean Chambers is subbed in at quarterback and on 1st and 10, he drops back and finds Derryk Snell for a 28-yard touchdown. Bobcats are starting to pull away, with a 26-10 lead.
The best returner in the FCS this year, Abraham Williams, slips and falls down just steps out of the endzone for the Wildcats. Weber St. will start this drive from the 3-yard line.
The Wildcats pick up a first down but that's it. The backup quarterback Kylan Weissler is in for the Wildcats and dropped a snap that almost cost Weber St. They give the ball back to the Bobcats heading into the 4th quarter.
Montana State starts with the ball on their own 41-yard line. Tommy Mellott keeps it for a 12-yard gain and a first down. The very next play, the Bobcats run a triple reverse and the ball ends up in quarterback Sean Chambers hands and he finds Willie Patterson for a 47-yard touchdown. A big play for the Bobcats and quite possibly could be the beginning to the end for the Wildcats. 33-10 all Montana State.
The ensuing drive for the wildcats, Kylan Weisser is picked off by Danny Uliulakepa on 1st and 10 and the Bobcats get the football right back. Isiah Ifanse picked up a first down, with a 24-yard run on 1st and 10, but the drive ends there. The Bobcats attempt a 49-yard field goal by Blake Glessner and it is no good. This is the first miss on the day for Glessner, as he was automatic in the first half.
Weber State will take over on the 32-yard line. Kylan Weisser shows off his ball placing ability, with a perfect pass to Jon Christenson for a 31-yard touchdown. The Wildcats are not done yet, the 2-point conversion is good and its 33-18 with 9 minutes left in the 4th quarter.
Weber State's defense comes up with a big stop and force the Bobcats toa quick 3 and out. The Bobcats punt and the Wildcats will start with the ball on their own 31-yard line.
Kylan Weisser is showing tremendous poise in the pocket for Weber State, as he drives the Wildcats right down the field for another touchdown. Hayden Meacham catches an 8-yard touchdown and its now 33-25 with 4:42 left in the 4th quarter.
Montana State starts with the ball on the 25-yard line. Sean Chambers keeps it on back-to-back plays and picks up a first down. The Bobcats have 341 rushing yards on the day and can ice this game with a couple more first downs.
Sean Chambers will not be denied on this drive for Montana State. Chambers keeps it again and the offensive line opens up a big hole and Chambers picks up 15 yards. Chambers hands it off to the other quarterback Tommy Mellott on the read option and he picks up 11-yards. 1:29 to go in the 4th quarter and Montana State will move on with one more first down. Chambers keeps it again right up the middle, he breaks a tackle and picks up the first down for the Bobcats. This game is over. Victory formation for the Bobcats and they will move on to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.