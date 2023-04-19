BOZEMAN, Mont. -- A new era for Bobcat basketball has officially begun.
Wednesday, Montana State officially welcomed Matt Logie as its 24th men's basketball head coach at his introductory press conference.
As athletic director Leon Costello said before welcoming Logie to the podium, the Bobcats' top priority was to build on their recent success by bringing in a proven winner.
Logie is just that, having won 82% of his games as head coach across 12 seasons at Division III Whitworth and DII Point Loma.
Now, he takes the lead in Bozeman, where Montana State and winning have become synonymous.
"Bobcat family, you have shown what is capable here in Bozeman," Logie said. "Big Sky championships, victories over the Griz, as well as NCAA Tournament appearances. That is why we're here."
"We came here to win, and the best is yet to come," Logie continued.
But Logie has his work cut out for him.
The departure of former head coach Danny Sprinkle for Utah State has left the Bobcats scrambling for their roster, as six players, including Great Osobor, Robert Ford III, and All-Big Sky first teamer RaeQuan Battle have since entered the transfer portal.
It is worth noting that Osobor, Ford, and Battle all appeared at Wednesday's press conference among other Bobcats, where Logie stressed commitment, alongside trust, love, and servanthood, as one of his four core values for building a program.
"One of the main reasons that Montana State has won two championships in a row is because of that culture, the connection between the players," Logie said. "The recruiting process will start here internally with the guys that are here, and then branch out from there."
Logie will have six months to build his Bobcats in time for the start of his first season at the helm in November.
Then, it's on to the fun part.
"What I'm looking forward to the most here are seeing those Bobcat fans with a standing ovation, winning a game at the buzzer, seeing our players storm the floor, running into the locker room to see guys jumping up and down, and Gatorade baths," Logie said. "That's the music that gives this experience harmony, and I'm very excited to create those memories."