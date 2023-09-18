After sitting out Saturday's game against Stetson, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has also been ruled out for the Bobcats' first conference game of the year against No. 10 Weber State this Saturday, September 23 in Ogden, Utah.
"I didn't list Tommy on the two-deep depth chart," said MSU head coach Brent Vigen at Monday's press conference. "Tommy won't play this week... We have a pretty good sense that he'll need at least this week to continue to recover. It's an injury he sustained against South Dakota State that is not surgical and it's not relative to ligaments or anything like that. So I'll just I'll leave it at that."
In Mellott's absence against Stetson, Sean Chambers took over the role of QB1 by going 9-of-14 through the air for 140 yards while adding 5 rushes for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Chambers was able to sit out the second half of that game after the Bobcats tallied a large 41-6 halftime lead. Jordan Reed, a redshirt freshman QB,
Mellott suffered a right knee injury early in the third quarter against South Dakota State in the Bobcats' second game of the season. Further details on the exact nature of the injury or an expected timeline of his recovery have not been provided.