STANFORD, Calif. -- Montana State's season came to an end after a loss to the Cardinal on Friday night, but there are certainly a lot of things to be proud of for this year's Bobcat women's basketball team.
"I want to say how proud we are of our team, and what we got through this season," head coach Tricia Binford said after Friday's loss. "How we came together at the end of the year, and just the opportunity to get to experience this and win the conference tournament, represent the Big Sky."
"We're just hitting the tip of the iceberg," sophomore guard Leia Beattie said postgame. "Like we want...our goal is to come back here for the next however many years that we're going to be here. I think it was a really special experience. Not a lot of people get to say they made it to the NCAA Tournament."
"It's like, I would say once in a lifetime, but hopefully we come back next year," sophomore forward Taylor Janssen said postgame.
"That's the goal is not just to make it here but to win a game next year. I think that we came here knowing that this was going to be a tough team, and our mindset going in was that we wanted to stick together the entire time no matter what happened, and I think we did."
That will do it for our coverage of the Bobcats in the NCAA Tournament. The team certainly has things to look forward to next fall, including the return of juniors Darian White and Kola Bad Bear.