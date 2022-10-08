BOZEMAN -- It was a happy homecoming weekend for Bobcat fans as Montana State improved to 5-1 with a 37-6 win over Idaho State.
The Bobcats scored on all six first half drives, while Sean Chambers has completed 16 of 22 passes for 150 yards, to go with 33 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Things couldn't have gotten off to a better start for Idaho State. They only needed four plays to drive 76 yards for a game-opening touchdown as Sagan Gronauer found Chedon James for a 36-yard TD strike.
MSU wasted no time putting up a score of their own. Chambers methodically led the Cats down the field, going 71 yards in 11 plays, capped off by a R.J. Fitzgerald 2-yard touchdown plunge.
On the ensuing series, James Campbell picked off Gronauer, making it two straight weeks in a row with an interception for the senior cornerback.
Chambers drove MSU the final 23 yards down the field, running in a 4-yard touchdown to give MSU a 14-6 lead.
After a Blake Glessner 27-yard FG increased the lead to 11, David Alston and the Cats defense stepped up to force a fumble, with Level Price Jr. making the recovery.
Four plays later, Chambers found the end zone once again, with a 13-yard touchdown run to make it 24-6.
After forcing another Bengal turnover, the MSU offense came out with another clock-killing drive spanning 5+ minutes, with Chambers running in another touchdown, this time from six yards out, making it 31-6.
As the Bengals tried to respond, Callahan O'Reilly forced a Xavier Guillory fumble, and Ty Okada recovered it for the Bobcats. Blake Glessner boomed a 40-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired, giving MSU a 34-6 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw both teams held off the score sheet. Glessner would split the uprights from 48 yards for the only points of the second half.
Next up for the Bobcats, they'll travel to Greeley to take on Northern Colorado next Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.