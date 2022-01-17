Montana State claimed another two Big Sky Conference Track and Field Athlete of the Week award winners on Monday as the league announced Duncan Hamilton and Colby Wilson as the men's honorees.
Hamilton was selected as the Big Sky's Men's Track Athlete of the Week for the first time this season, and the third time in his college career, for his impressive performance on Friday at the Bobcat Challenge in Bozeman.
The Bozeman native ran his second sub-four mile in Worthington Arena. Hamilton crossed the finish line in 4:05.20, which converted due to altitude and track size, adjusted to 3:56.89. That mark was an improvement on his lifetime best by four-tenths of a second that already ranks third on MSU's all-time program list in the event. His mile time ranks as the third fastest in Division I indoor track currently.
Wilson went back-to-back earning the Big Sky Men's Field Athlete of Week award. The Olympia, Wash., native matched his lifetime best in his specialty event at the Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 14. Wilson cleared 17-00.75 (5.20m) in the pole vault for the second time in his career on Friday. He previously cleared that mark for the first time at the Bobcat Preview to open the indoor season last month. His mark currently ranks 16th in the nation and sits atop the Big Sky performance list, six inches ahead of the second-place mark.
Montana State track and field returns to action this Friday when the Bobcat Performance Meet takes place starting at 3:30 p.m. in Worthington Arena.