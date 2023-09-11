BOZEMAN- Montana State Football hit the practice field today after a day off Sunday. A lot of talk surrounding the area is the catch or lack thereof that led to the 20-16 loss, but the players are focusing on the more controllable aspects. Factors in the game that led to them being in a Hail Mary situation in the first place. The penalties. Specifically, false starts that turned touchdown drives into field goals. Something this team knows they simply can't have if they want to make a run to the FCS National Championship.
The Bobcats will be the first ones to take accountability when it comes to the 8 false starts. Some of it is the crowd noise, but some of it can be on the "coaching staff" Vigen said. He said that the coaches need to make sure that they put the players in the best position to be successful in an environment with that kind of noise. An experience that will surely help them this season, considering a lot of tough Big Sky opponents will be away from home.
"I feel like we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. You know, I don't think it was necessarily what they were doing, but the mistakes that we had on our own side that caused us to lose.” That was Omar Aigbedion, the sophomore right guard for the Bobcats. He also stated that he was happy with how the offensive played as a whole. They were very physical against a strong defensive line and showed how much they've grown since last December.
Despite the penalties and the loss to the #1 team in the nation, this team is as confident as ever. They made a statement Saturday, and they know it. Montana State showed that they have closed the gap between them and the Dakota schools. If anything, this loss could be a defining moment for this football team. Montana State feels as if they can go out and beat anyone. "After this Saturday, I would go to war against anybody with this team, with the type of effort we gave.” Said junior safety Rylan Ortt.
Head coach Vigen expressed how proud he was of the game that the Bobcats displayed on Saturday. Although the result was extremely disappointing, you can't knock the effort that the Bobcats brought to Brookings. "I think the biggest thing that I do want to reflect about is our effort. You know, I think we asked our guys to go in there and play their tails off and the tape reflected that they did that.”
Vigen also addressed the questions of if the Bobcats should have passed more or handed the ball off to their running backs. Vigen stated, "It's easy to come in on Sunday and Monday and say we should've done this or this." He continued, "could we or should we have passed it more? I think at this point we would say yes." Vigen also stated that they need to open up the playbook a bit on the goal line. Two weeks in a row they were stopped after having the ball inside the 5-yard line. Vigen said, "When Montana State has first and goal, we need a touchdown." We could see a bit more balance on the goal line between the quarterbacks running and possibly see some passes once the receiving core gets back to full strength.
One thing of note is that Tommy Mellott is still listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart for Montana State. However, there is no official word on whether he will play on Saturday. Mellott suffered an injury on a late hit by South Dakota State. Vigen said there is no update at this time, as he continues to be evaluated. Montana State plays a 2-0 Stetson Hatters team that plays in the Pioneer League. That game will be broadcasted on SWX.