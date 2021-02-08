Montana State football is expected to hire Brent Vigen as their next head coach, according to FootballScoop.
Sources: Montana State to hire FBS coordinator as head coach https://t.co/NcAQyDsa6l— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) February 8, 2021
Vigen has been a part of the Wyoming Cowboys football staff since 2014 and most recently has served as the team's assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2017.
An official announcement has not yet been made by Montana State University. We will update this article as more information becomes available.