Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Multiple snowbands continue to develop and are expected to continue to impact the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys through the evening commute. Varied snow accumulations are expected under the bands with a trace to 3 inches. Brief periods of 1 inch per hour snow rates under the heavier bands are possible. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Changing road conditions from wet to snow covered in short distances are expected with the narrow snowbands. Visibility will also change from good to one-half mile in a short distance. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&