Montana State football has hired Brent Vigen as the 33rd head coach in program history. The news was first reported by FootballScoop on Monday afternoon and soon after was confirmed by Montana State via Twitter.
It's official. Brent Vigen will be the 33rd head coach for your Montana State Bobcats!!#GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/ZZGcGRnoXo— Bobcat Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) February 9, 2021
Vigen has been a part of the Wyoming Cowboys football staff since 2014 and most recently has served as the team's assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2017. He helped guide Wyoming to bowl games in three of the last four full seasons. Vigen spent the last 18 seasons with head coach Craig Bohl, from 2003-13 at his alma mater NDSU and then the last seven at Wyoming.