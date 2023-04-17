BOZEMAN- The second of two scrimmages before the Sonny Holland Classic took place Saturday, inside Bobcat Stadium. The scrimmage was closed off to the media, but Head Coach Brent Vigen spoke afterwards, stating that there was a lot to like from he saw. Both on the offensive side and defensive side of the ball. The Bobcats are missing a couple of key pieces on the defensive line this spring, but that gives the opportunity for others to step up.
Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour are two names Coach Vigen mentioned as leaders who continue to grow their game throughout the spring. He mentioned two others as well, Kenneth Eiden and Hunter Parsons. Eiden performed well in the scrimmage with two sacks, and another assist on a tackle for loss. “Kenneth Eiden is really making a push this spring, as far as his consistency goes.” Vigen said. “Hunter Parsons is a guy that played a bit for us last year but continues to move forward.” Vigen continued. “On the defensive side, we continue to build our depth.”
Offensively, the wide receiver group had a strong performance. Everyone is expecting Taco Dowler to make a big jump into the Willie Patterson role, but Montana State has a lot of candidates that are poised to put up numbers at the position. Clevan Thomas Jr. And Ty McCullouch were two guys that stood out in the scrimmage, along with Lonyatta Alexander Jr., who has some serious size at the position. “Junior Alexander and Ty McCullouch had some opportunities to make plays and did so.” Vigen said. He also spoke about how excited MSU is to get a guy like Clevan Thomas Jr. back.
We spoke with Taco Dowler after practice as well and one thing he wanted to work on this offseason, “size.” Dowler said. “My main priority this offseason was to put weight on.” Dowler continued. He succeeded in that goal. Taco has put on 15 lbs. of muscle and still feels like he is as fast as he ever was. What is the secret to putting on weight? Dowler said, “Cookies and cream protein shakes.” For all you young wide receivers looking to put on weight, now you know the secret to getting bigger fast. Here are all the stats from Saturday’s scrimmage:
RUSHING: Marqui Johnson 11-64-0, Elijah Elliott 11-59-0, Jared White 7-25-0, Chance Wilson 5-21-2, Garrett Coon 3-6-0.
PASSING: Tommy Mellott 7-11-0, 75, 0; Jordan Reed 6-11-1, 74, Chance Wilson 2-7-0, 34, 0; Luke Abshire 1-8-0, 19, 0.
RECEIVING: Clevan Thomas Jr. 4-39-0, Ty McCullouch 3-54-0, Lonyatta Alexander Jr. 2-19-1, Derryk Snell 2-21-0, Taco Dowler 1-22-0, Jared White 1-1-0, Tayvian Williams 1-2-0, Zachary Dodson-Green 1-20-0.
FIELD GOALS: (made in parentheses) Casey Kautzman 52,35; Myles Sansted 25,38,(40b)
DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS: Rylan Ortt – 1 Int; Kenneth Eiden IV – 2.5 TL, 2 sacks, 1 hurry; Simeon Woodard – 2 PB; McCade O’Reilly – 0.5 TL; Jake Vigen – 1 TL; Tyson Pottenger – 1 blocked kick; Cole Bullock – 1 QBH; Level Price Jr. – 1 PB; Nick Korom – 1 sack; Zac Crews – 1 sack, Brock Steel – 1 TL.