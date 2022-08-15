Montana State Football lost their 2021 FCS Defensive Player of the Year Troy Andersen as the Dillon native is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Bobcat linebacker room is excited to step up and lead the defense this season.
"We're ready," Cats sophomore linebacker Danny Uluilakepa said. "We did lose some key factors...but I feel like guys are going to step up and we're going to be ready."
In addition to Andersen, standout defensive players such as fellow current Atlanta Falcon Tre Webb, Los Angeles Ram Daniel Hardy, Amandre Williams and Chase Benson were key factors to the Cats' top ranked defense last year. With that being said, it's more than just a feeling that Uluilakepa has about his group being ready, as the linebackers have more depth this season.
"We got a lot of young linebackers, people who have played in the past and people who are really excited for the opportunity," Cats senior linebacker Callahan O'Reilly said. "We got Nolan [Askelson], Danny, Alex [Johnson], McCade [O'Reilly], Jori [Choate] we got a bunch of guys in the room who are all ready to play and all ready for their opportunity.
Now that O'Reilly and Askelson are recovered from injuries, there is greater opportunity for more than two linebackers to regularly be out on the field in comparison to last year.
"Callahan I think is more than intrenched and I think we're counting on him to have a big season, but ultimately we would like to play three or four [linebackers]," Cats head football coach, Brent Vigen said. "We went with two quite a bit last year after Nolan got hurt so if we could play three or four guys there's a lot of playing time up for grabs there."