BOISE, Idaho -- In a day featuring upsets, the No. 2 seed Montana State men did not want to join in on the fun, making quick work of Northern Colorado, and advancing to the semifinals with an 84-73 win.
RaeQuan Battle led the way for the Bobcats with 21 points, while Jubrile Belo (18 pts), Caleb Fuller (18 pts), and Great Osobor (15 pts) all got into double figures for MSU.
Fuller got the Cats started on the right foot, dropping 14 first-half points and shooting 4-6 from 3-point land. Montana State led by 23 at the break.
Northern Colorado made a push in the second half, cutting it as close as 12. Daylen Kountz and Dalton Knecht led UNC in scoring, with 27 and 26 points respectively.
With the win, Montana State will face the winner of No. 3 Weber State and No. 6 Sac State, who will play at 8 p.m. tomorrow night.
MSU's semifinal game will tip off 9 p.m. MT on Tuesday, and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.