BOZEMAN- Six former Montana State Bobcats and two Frontier Conference football players participated in pro day, from Bobcat stadium. Seven total NFL scouts were in attendance, including teams such as the Raiders, Jaguars, Packers, Chiefs, Dolphins, 49ers and Seahawks.
This was quite possibly the biggest day in these athletes' careers. Some have been preparing for months, if not years, for the chance at hearing their name being called on NFL draft night. Every one of these athletes showed up and showed out during the combine, especially Ty Okada. Okada put up a 40.5' vertical jump, which would have been tied for 2nd among all safeties at the NFL combine.
Wes Moeai of Rocky Mountain College turned some heads early, as he muscled up 33 bench reps, which would have been 2nd among all defensive lineman and 3rd overall at the combine.
Callahan O'Reilly, a Bobcat linebacking prospect, powered up 24 bench reps, followed by a leaping 37.5 inch vertical. Both would have had him in the top 6 among all linebackers at the 2023 NFL combine.
Here's the full breakdown of how all these athletes did below:
Ty Okada:
Hands: 9.5"
Arms: 31"
Bench Press Reps: 16
Vertical: 40.5"
Broad Jump: 10'9"
40-yd dash: 4.44
Shuttle: 3.98
3-Cone: 6.85
Callahan O'Reilly:
Hands: 9.25"
Arms: 30.125"
Wingspan: 75.125"
Bench Press Reps: 24
Vertical Jump: 37.5"
Broad Jump: 10'3"
40-yd Dash: 4.70
Shuttle: 4.41
3-Cone: 7.08
Willie Patterson:
Hands: 9.375"
Arms: 30"
Wingspan: 73.125"
Bench Press Reps: 15
Vertical Jump: 34"
Broad Jump: 9'7"
40-yd Dash: 4.65
Shuttle: 4.28
3-Cone: 7.09
Jeffrey Manning Jr.:
Hands: 8.875"
Arms: 32.25"
Wingspan: 75.5"
Bench Press Reps: 8
Vertical Jump: 29.5
Broad Jump: 9'3"
40-yd Dash: 4.78
Shuttle: 4.48
3-Cone: 7.20
Tyrel Thomas:
Hands: 8.875"
Arms: 29.75"
Wingspan: 72.375"
Bench Press Reps: 10
Vertical Jump: 36.5"
Broad Jump: 10'4"
40-yd Dash: 4.66
Shuttle: 4.65
3-Cone: 7.25
James Campbell:
Hands: 9.125"
Arms: 32"
Wingspan: 75.875"
Bench Press Reps: 14
Vertical Jump: 37"
Broad Jump: 10'9"
40-yd Dash: 4.44
Shuttle: 4.19
3-Cone: 6.81
Wes Moeai:
Hands: 9 5/8
Wingspan: 77 5/8
Bench Press Reps: 33
Vertical Jump: 30"
40-yd Dash: 5.10
Broad Jump: 8'9"
Shuttle: 4.72
3-Cone: 7.75
Trey Mounts:
Hands: 8 1/4
Wingspan: 68 1/8
Bench Press Reps: 11
Vertical Jump: 32
40-yd Dash: 4.57
Broad Jump: 9'5"
Shuttle: 4.34
3-Cone: 7.19