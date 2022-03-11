Montana State survives, advances to Big Sky championship with 69-66 win over Weber State

BOISE, Idaho. -- It took until the clock hit zero for Bobcat fans to exhale, but a Dillon Jones three-point attempt missed at the final buzzer as Montana State advances to the Big Sky championship for the second year in a row with a 69-66 win over Weber State.
Jones led all scorers with 18 points, but RaeQuan Battle's 17 points -- 13 of which from the free throw line -- put the Cats in front and helped preserve their lead late.
The entire game was a nail-biter for both fan bases, with neither team ever having a lead larger than 8 points.
"I mean one of the biggest keys for me to talk about especially at the start of the game was just finding a way," senior guard Amin Adamu said postgame.
"Coach Sprinkle said to find a way no matter what and I felt like we kept our heads up, we kept fighting, that was the key."
The end of the first half saw Montana State go the final four minutes without scoring, allowing the Wildcats to take a 37-31 lead into the break.
MSU was forced to dig into their bench, with Xavier Bishop and Abdul Mohamed battling foul trouble for the Cats.
Which is where Battle's free throw shooting came in clutch. His 11 points from the charity stripe in the final 6:35 accounted for nearly all of the Cats' points in that stretch.
Montana State advances to play in the Big Sky championship game tomorrow night. Tipoff from Boise is at 6 p.m.