Montana State wins Big Sky championship, advances to NCAA Tournament

BOISE, Idaho. -- While the Montana State Bobcats have been battling injuries and illnesses to star players, they remained unfazed throughout the Big Sky Tournament, capping off a dominant run with an 87-66 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.
"It was our best game of the year...I knew this morning these guys were locked in," head coach Danny Sprinkle said postgame.
Xavier Bishop was named the tournament MVP, and Amin Adamu was named to the all-tournament team, as both finished with 19 and 16 points respectively to lead MSU in the championship game.
"I've been waiting for moments like these my whole life," Big Sky regular season MVP Jabrile Belo said postgame. "To finally do it with my brothers, we've actually made it man. We've done everything that we said we were going to do, and so much stress has been lifted off me."
Sprinkle has noted throughout the week, and at the postgame press conference following tonight's win that Belo, Bishop, and RaeQuan Battle have all been facing adversity, whether by injury or illness.
Montana State led by double digits for most of the game, and never felt particularly challenged, with the game's outcome in hand for much of the second half.
This is the Bobcats' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1996, when head coach Danny Sprinkle was a player at Montana State.
They'll find out their tournament opponent and location during the tournament selection show Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Mountain time.